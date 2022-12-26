0x Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $6.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

