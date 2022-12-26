1,660 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.21. 20,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

