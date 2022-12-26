25,950 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.84. 675,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919,932. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

