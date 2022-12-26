44,764 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 385,236 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Umpqua by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 147,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 223,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

