93,841 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 81,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,334. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.