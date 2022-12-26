Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

