Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.04 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $50.04 million and $1,038.33 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $866.66 or 0.05151379 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00498965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.81 or 0.29563939 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.25094477 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,107.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

