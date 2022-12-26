Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACRV) Quiet Period To End on December 26th

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, December 26th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its public offering on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ACRV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.65 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

