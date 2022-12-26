Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACRV) Quiet Period To End on December 26th

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, December 26th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its public offering on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACRV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.65 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.