Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,276,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

