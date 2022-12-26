Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $28.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00054016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022850 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,955,369 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,757,239 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.