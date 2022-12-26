Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) vs. Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Financial Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42% Nextdoor -61.16% -19.14% -16.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 160.07%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 104.10%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Nextdoor.

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.37 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -12.42 Nextdoor $192.20 million 3.75 -$95.32 million -0.39 -5.00

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

