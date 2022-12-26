Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Financial Analysis

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 8.19 -$46.82 million ($0.74) -18.41 SharpLink Gaming $4.15 million 1.72 -$55.64 million N/A N/A

Alkami Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -35.07% -18.09% -13.24% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats SharpLink Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments. The company collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers, as well as offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests; and solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage, and accounting software, as well as iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.