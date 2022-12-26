Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 254,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,646. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.