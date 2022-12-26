American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 253,792 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

