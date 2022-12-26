American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $655.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Vanguard by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,970 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 372.5% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 173,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 168.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.