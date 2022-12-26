American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $655.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.