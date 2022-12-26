American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.02. 10,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,562. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

