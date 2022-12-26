Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $282.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.21. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.