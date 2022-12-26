Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.