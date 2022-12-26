Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $82.83

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $545,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

