Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $47.30

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

