Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 99,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 410,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

