Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,989. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

