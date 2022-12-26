Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,602,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $3,305,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

