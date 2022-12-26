Arden Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.39. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

