Arden Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $248,000.

WOLF traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.27. 57,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.58.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

