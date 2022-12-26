Arden Trust Co Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 87,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,110. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27.

