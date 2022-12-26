Arden Trust Co Has $744,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,740. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.23. 21,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $690.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

