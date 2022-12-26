Arden Trust Co Has $812,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.50. 15,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,856. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

