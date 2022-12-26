Arden Trust Co Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.00. 21,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.