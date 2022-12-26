Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE SRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.75. 26,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,005. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
