Arden Trust Co Purchases 22,214 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,623. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

