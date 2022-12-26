Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.24. 31,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,100. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

