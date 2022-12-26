Arden Trust Co Sells 618 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 174,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $32,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MET stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

