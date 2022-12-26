Arden Trust Co Sells 732 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 113,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,398. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.