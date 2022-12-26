Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $75.70 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068853 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053829 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022943 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
