Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.45 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $43.45 million and $3.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005043 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,994,462 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

