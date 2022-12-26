Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $1.90 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

