Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

