Audius Market Capitalization Tops $120.81 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $120.81 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

