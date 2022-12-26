Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Head to Head Survey

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Proliance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.79 $435.00 million $4.37 17.06 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.6% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Proliance International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 9 5 0 2.36 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $92.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Proliance International.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.44% 13.11% 4.58% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autoliv beats Proliance International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Proliance International

(Get Rating)

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.