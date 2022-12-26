Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

