Baader Bank Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.77. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.34).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

