Badger DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $36.55 million and $1.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00012824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

