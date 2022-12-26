BakeryToken (BAKE) One Day Volume Tops $3.83 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $944,389.09 and $3.83 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.13 or 0.05099274 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.88 or 0.29539577 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

