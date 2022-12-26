Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. 787,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

