Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,592 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,193,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

