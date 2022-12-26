Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 251,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,154. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.