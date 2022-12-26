Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,382. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

