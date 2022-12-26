Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.59. 142,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,313. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.